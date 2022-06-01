Heber City postpones decision on funding road for Smith’s Marketplace

Heber City, Smith’s and developer Valley Hills, LLC have spent much of the past year coming to terms for a new supermarket. A few details that the city hoped to finalize at Tuesday’s council meeting are still up in the air.

The council did not vote on whether the city will help pay for a road into the new development after the decision was delayed.

The city has been negotiating contributing $2 million of the estimated $11 million cost for a road connecting a new development — where the Smith’s would be located — to U.S. Highway 40. Mayor Heidi Franco told KPCW Wednesday that City Manager Matt Brower said those discussions weren’t ready to come before the council for a vote.

According to the city, Smith’s is tentatively planning to begin construction of the 115,000-square-foot store north of downtown Heber along U.S. Highway 40 later this year. If the council decides not to chip in, that could delay or even put a stop to the project.

The item is scheduled for the next Heber City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 21. A meeting originally scheduled for June 7 has been canceled due to councilors’ travel schedules.

For a link to a video recording of the meeting, visit heberut.gov.

