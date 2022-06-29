© 2022 KPCW

Lee, Curtis earn majorities in Wasatch County in Tuesday primary elections

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT
Mike Lee Wasatch County Convention
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee speaks to Wasatch County delegates and others at the Republican Party county convention at the Wasatch County Senior Center in April.

Like voters across the state, Wasatch County voters overwhelmingly favored incumbents in the two Republican primaries on Tuesday’s ballots. 

At about 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the Wasatch County Clerk’s office released preliminary tallies, noting it would update the count Wednesday morning.

In the U.S. Republican Senate race in Wasatch County, Senator Mike Lee received 62% of Wasatch County votes with 3,037. Challenger Becky Edwards earned 1,149, while Ally Isom got 397.

In the Republican primary for U.S. House District 3, Rep. John Curtis got 3,086 votes, which comes out to 68%, and challenger Chris Herrod received 1,434.

Clerk Joey Granger said this primary’s turnout was slightly larger than expected with 4,732 total ballots.

KPCW will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.

