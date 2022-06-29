Lee, Curtis earn majorities in Wasatch County in Tuesday primary elections

At about 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the Wasatch County Clerk’s office released preliminary tallies, noting it would update the count Wednesday morning.

In the U.S. Republican Senate race in Wasatch County, Senator Mike Lee received 62% of Wasatch County votes with 3,037. Challenger Becky Edwards earned 1,149, while Ally Isom got 397.

In the Republican primary for U.S. House District 3, Rep. John Curtis got 3,086 votes, which comes out to 68%, and challenger Chris Herrod received 1,434.

Clerk Joey Granger said this primary’s turnout was slightly larger than expected with 4,732 total ballots.

