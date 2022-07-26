Funding for new high school on agenda for Wasatch County local governments meeting

This week, a quarterly meeting with Midway City, Heber City and Wasatch County councils will examine the Wasatch County School District’s recent plans to spend $160 million on a new high school.

Last month, the school board began the process of issuing bonds that don’t require voter approval to cover $150 million of that.

According to Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson, a group not affiliated with the district may present an alternative to that plan. She did not provide details on the group.

Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith is also scheduled to talk about an effort to clean up graffiti in the county.

Other updates will come from regional and statewide agencies like the Utah League of Cities and Towns.

The Mountainland Association of Governments will preview a new program to help areas including Wasatch and Summit counties to integrate road systems. MAG recently helped Wasatch County and the Utah Department of Transportation raise funding for a paved trail to connect into Provo Canyon, and more connections are in planning phases.

The meeting’s scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Midway Community Center at 160 West Main Street.