Hideout Town surpasses 1,000 residents; could become city

Growth is a hot topic in Wasatch County — it’s happening faster there than almost anywhere. Census Bureau estimates recently placed Wasatch County third on the list of fastest-growing counties in the country in terms of population growth.

In 2020, Heber City was named the country’s fifth-fastest-growing city among those with 10,000-50,000 residents.

Between Heber and Park City, the Town of Hideout is a recently formed community above the Jordanelle Reservoir near where thousands of homes are planned to be built.

The census data showed Hideout was the fastest growing city or town in Utah between 2020 and 2021 when measured by a percentage increase in number of residents.

Last year, Hideout’s population stood at 1,150. Hideout Town Administrator Jan McCosh didn’t provide population numbers for 2022 but said she expected growth to taper off as interest rates rise.

Hideout’s 19% population increase in 2020 was the biggest surge in Utah. It also means the state of Utah views it as a city.

McCosh said she and her office are working on officially receiving the paperwork required to become a city. She said after Hideout gets its certificate from the state, not much will change other than some financial reporting procedures.

The quick population surge since the town’s inception in 2008 has come with growing pains.

Hideout, which lies just inside Wasatch County, remains mired in several lawsuits. It recently agreed to pay $130,000 in legal fees to Summit County to resolve one of its disputes, which began after the town tried to annex Summit County land without the county’s permission.

As other lawsuits make their way through the courts, the town’s development has stalled. It has few businesses, which means residents must travel to Park City, Heber or elsewhere for essentials like gas and groceries. There is a golf course and restaurant.

This summer, a large-scale development fell through due to delays as the town considered whether it could handle 600 new homes and hotel rooms. McCosh said the developers decided not to spend any more time on the project while her office conducted public outreach.