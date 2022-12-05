Heber City Council set to vote on new high school property annexation

The council could approve a roughly 48-acre annexation to acquire land for a new high school. Each of the property owners involved have signed a petition for annexation.

The Wasatch School District plans to spend $150 million to build a new high school, following a 2021 facilities study. Wasatch High is currently hundreds of students over capacity. The board moved forward with a bond process earlier this year that did not require voter approval.

Separately, the council could approve an annexation of the 65 acres called the Fitzgerald property. It’s one of several parcels near Utah Valley University.

Almost 300 homes could eventually be built there. By annexing into city limits, the developer could use city services like sewer lines. A staff report says the annexation will also benefit the city by enabling it to negotiate lower housing density than what is allowed in the unincorporated county.

Also on the agenda for approval is an interlocal agreement with Wasatch County and Midway to split funds for the recreation, arts and parks tax that voters overwhelmingly approved in November.

The tax adds a tenth of a percent to sales county-wide. That means people will spend an additional penny for every $10, excluding groceries. The money generated will be reserved for arts programs and facilities, parks and trails.

Under the agreement, Heber will receive nearly half of the money. The county will take roughly 34%, with Midway receiving the remaining 17%.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at city council chambers in city hall.