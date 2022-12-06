Mountainland Tech plans new 1,200-student Heber campus in 2026

Mountainland Technical College plans to open a campus between Midway Lane and the future high school east of Heber City.

If approved by the Legislature in early 2023, Mountainlands Technical College plans to open a campus between Midway Lane and the future high school east of Heber City.

MTech Senior Director of Student Services Maile Richardson said it’ll have about 700 students to begin with and up to 1,200 as it grows. Many are expected to come from the Wasatch County School District.

“With us being so close to the high school, we'll have increased high school enrollment in that area. We'll be able to have shared services.”

She said students range from those still in high school to graduates to adults seeking higher education.

If the Legislature approves the new campus in early 2023, construction could begin in spring of 2024.

Richardson said MTech will immediately offer healthcare programs in Heber, such as in dentistry and medical and nursing assistance.

MTech already operates in Wasatch County through a partnership with Utah Valley University. Some student programs are taught at the UVU Wasatch Campus, and the Orem-based Utah Valley University system accepts MTech credits.

Over time, the goal is to incorporate all fields of study MTech offers at the Wasatch County campus. In addition to healthcare, programs include trade apprenticeships, manufacturing, technology and service trades such as culinary arts and cosmetology.

“We're all about meeting the needs of our community by providing industry-driven education. So, students will be able to see a need in their area or have an interest, find a program that interests them, get experience, and go out and start working.”

Richardson said the UVU-MTech partnership will continue, but all MTech classes, labs and other programs will move to the new Heber campus.

The target opening semester is in fall of 2026.

