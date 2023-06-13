Midway’s ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ performance to give back to community 

In the dark comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace,” mercy murders are committed in the name of charity.

As Charitable Acts Theatre’s Director Carrie Zabaldo explained, this isn’t just any community theater production.

“We would give back all of the proceeds, all of the ticket sales, to a local charity, so we can support all of the various causes, the community will understand and really become aware of what the needs are in the community as well," she said. "So that’s how it started. We just thought of it as a vehicle to help other people in the community.”

The theater will donate 100% of ticket sales to Community Action Services and Food Bank.

Each $17 ticket will provide 68 meals to individuals in the Heber Valley experiencing food insecurity.

Zabaldo said sponsors have been instrumental in helping make her dream of a community theater that gives back a reality.

The actors are all volunteers and range from seasoned veterans to first-timers and one of the sweet elderly sisters doing the murdering is one of KPCW’s own.

KPCW DJ Jolene Croasmun plays the role of Abby, a “darling” woman in her sixties who poisons elderly men.

“She is the older Brewster sister Abby and she is absolutely wonderful," Zabaldo said. "The moment she walked in for auditions, just with her stage presence, her acting ability and her voice. She was perfect for it. So yes, definitely come and see her.”

Meanwhile, at KPCW, we’ll be watching our backs.