Applications now open for Heber Leadership Academy

One Thursday afternoon a month, academy members will learn about different city and county services, and how department heads apply leadership principles to the challenges they face. Heber City Event Coordinator Jody Summers said anyone who lives or works in the Heber Valley can apply for the program.

Participants in previous years have run the gamut from lawyers to computer repairers to city employees, she said. "So it's not like we're looking for one specific person, but definitely someone who's interested in learning more about the community and giving back."

Summers took the course herself last year and said she came away better acquainted with other corners of local government. She comes from medical background, so the academy's visit to the hospital was familiar territory for her.

"But we had a chance to go to public works and learn how the sewers work, and learn from Heber Light & Power," she said. "It's really eye opening."

Participants will also engage in a "class project" to benefit the community. Last year, academy members collaborated with the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce to create a website aimed at introducing new residents to their community. They also replaced a grass strip in front of the public safety building with stepping stones and more water-friendly plants.

Summers said about 25 people went through the program last year. This year, she says they’re going to cap participation at 20. The cost is $250 and members of the Heber Valley Chamber get a $50 discount. The deadline to apply is Aug. 11. The program runs from Aug. 24 through May 16.

Application information can be found at the website for Envision Central Heber.