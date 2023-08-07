Two seriously injured in motorcycle/auto crash on US-40

Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 40 and state Route 32/River Road.

Roden said a Honda Accord heading north on US 40 towards Park City T-boned an eastbound motorcycle crossing the intersection from River Road. He said troopers are investigating which vehicle had the right-of-way.

The two people on the motorcycle were flown to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Roden said the three people in the car received minor injuries.

This incident follows another crash near Deer Creek Reservoir last Saturday that killed a motorcyclist. But Roden said the number of motorcycle crashes in Wasatch County so far this year is lower than it was during the same timeframe over the past couple of years.

So far this year there have been eight motorcycle crashes in Wasatch County, though Roden said that data likely doesn’t include the two crashes over the past week. By comparison, there were 13 crashes over the same timeframe in 2022, and 18 in 2021.

Roden urged Wasatch County motorists to practice good behaviors to continue those downward trends.

"You guys are in an area where a lot of people go for weekend cruises and go for motorcycle rides to see scenery and to be out in the outdoors," he said. Drivers should be "particularly careful for motorcycles when turning and making sure you double check your blind spot to make sure that there's nobody there."

The intersection at US-40 and SR-32 was closed for several hours Thursday evening and has since reopened.