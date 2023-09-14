U.S. Biathlon Association headquarters moves to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center

A combination of cross-country skiing and target shooting, the sport debuted at the Winter Olympics in 1960 and has established strong roots in Lake Placid, NY, and Bozeman, MT, in the past few years.

U.S. Biathlon President and CEO Jack Gierhart said the expansion and move to Midway, Utah, from New Gloucester, Maine, directly supports the team’s 2030 strategic plan to grow the sport of biathlon in the U.S.

Headquarters will now be in the Heber Valley but Lake Placid will remain the home of the U.S. Biathlon National Team and the U.S. Biathlon Junior National Team. The U.S. Biathlon Paralympic Team will remain in Bozeman.

Midway is home to the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Winter Games venue for biathlon and Nordic skiing.

Since the 2002 Olympics, the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation has invested in the growth of its cross-country and biathlon programs and connection to the Heber Valley community.

Team Soldier Hollow and the Soldier Hollow Charter School program are based there. The two programs total over 500 young athletes who engage in cross-country skiing at least twice a week during the winter.

Soldier Hollow will also welcome top biathletes from across the globe when it hosts the International Biathlon Union World Cup in March 2024.

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has hosted dozens of world-class international events since the 2002 Games including the 2019 IBU World Cup, 2022 IBU Youth and Junior World Championships and 2023 FIS Para Nordic World Cup.

On the U.S. Biathlon 2023/24 National Team, Vincent Bonacci is the sole Utahn. There is also a local Park City athlete, Wes Campbell, on the 2023/24 Junior National Team.