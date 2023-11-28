Write-in candidates beat incumbent in Wallsburg Town Council race

Write-in candidates seldom win when voters go to the polls. But on election night in Wasatch County, Mary Piscitteli and Troy Thompson took the two open seats on the Wallsburg Town Council, with residents voting out the incumbent councilmember, the only name on the ballot.

Piscitteli received the most votes in the race, with 36%.

“That was amazing to me to see that, because it takes more effort,” she said. “But it was a situation where a write-in candidate was needed.”

Another write-in candidate, Troy Thompson, got about a third of the votes. Clint Allen received a little over 20% of the votes and lost his seat on the town council.

Town Mayor Celeni Richins said the results weren’t a total surprise. Over the summer, the town raised taxes for the first time in two decades, which upset many residents.

“I do think that definitely contributed to our voter turnout,” Richins said. “And I also think that contributed to people voting for the write-in candidates versus the incumbent.”

Plus, a major project to update the water system is in the works. Allen spearheaded the plans, and said he thinks that’s why he wasn’t reelected to the town council this November.

Richins said it’s an expensive but necessary project. But not everyone agrees. Thompson, who was just elected, said he thinks it’s excessive for the town’s needs.

As Wallsburg determines a path forward, facing new growth and higher taxes, Piscitteli said she saw reasons to serve. She first became interested in the seat after a candidate dropped out of the race this summer.

“It just struck me that at this time, I’m able to do that and willing to do that,” she said.

The results of the Wallsburg race will be made official Dec. 5.