Heber Valley temple plans unanimously approved

In a scene reminiscent of the planning commission hearing two weeks ago, residents crowded the Wasatch County Senior Center to observe the county council’s final vote on the proposed Heber Valley temple.

With three consecutive unanimous votes, the county council agreed plans can move forward. That includes approval for the legislative development agreement, plat approval for the land, and site plan approval for the temple building, with the council assenting to all the recommendations of the planning commission.

Councilmember Kendall Crittenden said everyone on the county staff has put hours of work into analyzing temple plans.

“I’m in favor of the temple,” he said. “There’s no reason I need to recuse myself. I’ve done my due diligence, I’ve studied, I’ve worked with the committees and worked with the process.”

For members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the council’s decision was a joyful occasion. Attendees leapt to their feet, clapping and cheering, after all seven council members voted yes.

Brothers Spencer and Tyler Ailshie, who attended the meeting together, said they were excited to see the progress. They live a short walk from the site.

“It is a personal desire of mine to have it so close to me,” Tyler said. “If I look really close, just right between the trees if it’s in the right spot – I think it will be – I might be able to see the very top tower from my house, which would be quite exciting to me.”

For others in attendance, particularly members of the Save Wasatch Back Dark Skies group, the council’s decision came as a disappointment, though not a surprise.

Group member Bob Pearlman said he still believes LDS council members should have recused themselves from the temple approval process.

“The breach of fiduciary duty is just astounding, just incredibly astounding,” he said. “And I do believe that they should all be sued individually and voted out immediately.”

The meeting included a period of public comment, during which almost 60 people spoke up about various elements of the temple plans.

Since the temple was announced, it’s been a flashpoint in the community. But Wallsburg mayor Celeni Richins, looking around a crowded room, said she was glad to see the community taking part in local government.

“I’m in support of the supporters just as much as the opposition – I think it's good to have both sides,” she said. “But I am in support of the temple, and I've gotten myself educated.”

Despite dissent over the plans, this moment has been long awaited by church members in Wasatch County: the LDS church first announced a temple would be built in the valley more than two years ago and held a ceremonial groundbreaking last October.

After a final five-hour meeting, it’s now one step closer to becoming a reality.