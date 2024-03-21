Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor

Investigators with the Utah Attorney General’s Office arrested Mitchell McKee March 18 and booked him into the Davis County Jail in Farmington.

McKee works at the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office as administrative services director. His responsibilities involve overseeing three employees, along with setting appointments, processing citizen requests and other office-related duties.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said it was unaware of the allegations involving McKee until the arrest. The statement said “the severity and seriousness of the alleged offenses cannot be overstated.”

McKee has been suspended, pending the results of a formal investigation.