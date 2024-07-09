Wasatch County governments meet to collaborate on bypass letter to UDOT

Members of the Wasatch County Council, Heber City Council, Midway City Council and Wasatch County School District gather once every few months to talk about issues affecting the whole region.

Wednesday, July 10, the interlocal meeting agenda includes a conversation about the planned bypass road, a highway intended to pull traffic away from Heber’s Main Street.

Several possible routes are up for consideration, including some that merge with U.S. 40 at River Road and others that reconnect farther south, closer to downtown Heber. Which route the Utah Department of Transportation picks has been a controversial topic in the county amid concerns about road safety and open space conservation.

Heber City Councilmember Scott Phillips said at Wednesday’s meeting, leaders will work on a letter to UDOT voicing support for its process and sharing their priorities for the road.

Phillips said he hopes the letter will convey local governments are on the same page, something UDOT leaders have said they want before construction begins.

After Wednesday's interlocal meeting, leaders will return to their councils to further discuss the bypass letter.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wasatch County administration building. A complete agenda for the interlocal meeting is available on the Wasatch County website.