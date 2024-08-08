Ex-Operation Underground Railroad adviser faces felony drug charges after Wasatch County arrest

Radd Christian Berrett was stopped by a Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputy on U.S. 40 around 1 p.m. Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Wasatch County jail records say Berrett was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. Deputies also reported finding almost $9,000 in cash, syringes and nearly 80 vials of opioids in Berrett’s car.

He was charged Tuesday in Wasatch County’s 4th District Court with distribution of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stay in one lane.

Utah state courts records show Berrett is a former senior adviser for Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-sex trafficking organization that has faced lawsuits and investigations over founder Tim Ballard’s sexual misconduct. One lawsuit describes Berrett as one of Ballard’s “favorite henchmen” and alleges he threatened a plaintiff over the phone.

During his arrest Monday, Berrett said he travels back and forth between Mexico and the United States, leading the deputy to believe he has been distributing the opioids.

According to the Wasatch County Jail, Berrett, 60, who is from Millcreek, Utah, was released from custody Thursday morning. He is scheduled to appear in a Heber courtroom in September.