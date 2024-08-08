© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ex-Operation Underground Railroad adviser faces felony drug charges after Wasatch County arrest

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM MDT
A view of the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
A view of the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

A former advisor for Operation Underground Railroad is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after he was arrested outside Heber Monday, August 5.

Radd Christian Berrett was stopped by a Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputy on U.S. 40 around 1 p.m. Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Wasatch County jail records say Berrett was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. Deputies also reported finding almost $9,000 in cash, syringes and nearly 80 vials of opioids in Berrett’s car.

He was charged Tuesday in Wasatch County’s 4th District Court with distribution of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stay in one lane.

Utah state courts records show Berrett is a former senior adviser for Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-sex trafficking organization that has faced lawsuits and investigations over founder Tim Ballard’s sexual misconduct. One lawsuit describes Berrett as one of Ballard’s “favorite henchmen” and alleges he threatened a plaintiff over the phone.

During his arrest Monday, Berrett said he travels back and forth between Mexico and the United States, leading the deputy to believe he has been distributing the opioids.

According to the Wasatch County Jail, Berrett, 60, who is from Millcreek, Utah, was released from custody Thursday morning. He is scheduled to appear in a Heber courtroom in September.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler