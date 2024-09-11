Wasatch County School District asks community for input on new high school name, mascot

The school district hit pause after proposals to name the new building Deer Creek High School and make its mascot the Bolts.

Now, the discussion has opened to the community. Locals can fill out an online survey to share what name and mascot they prefer.

Half a dozen options are on the list: the Iron Horse Broncos, the Heber Valley Haymakers, the North Field Riverhawks, the Deer Creek Lightning, the Mountain Valley Mustangs and the Snow Horse Sentinels. The Bolts are no longer on the mascot list after community members asked for a different choice.

Midway resident John Spencer is a parent in the school district. He said he’d like to see choices that nod to the county’s unique character.

“I think a mascot like Broncos or Mustangs is just really unoriginal, overused and kind of subpar,” he said. “But there was one called the Riverhawks which was my favorite. I think Riverhawks really encapsulated a lot of the good things about the area and some of the actual creatures that live here.”

The survey isn’t a vote, but a way for school board members to learn more about the community’s preferences. The survey is open through next Friday, Sept. 20.

The yet-to-be-christened high school is under construction near 1000 West along state Route 113, just west of Heber. It’s scheduled to welcome students for the 2026-27 school year.