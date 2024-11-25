Midway Ice Castles begin construction amid winter storm

With freezing temperatures in the Wasatch Back, construction on the castles is underway at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. Ice artisans are harvesting and placing up to 10,000 icicles each day.

The icy fortress, with walls up to 20 feet tall, is built by stacking icicles and fusing them together with sprayed water.

While the icy attraction doesn’t yet have an exact opening date, the frosty fun typically opens in late December or early January, weather dependent.