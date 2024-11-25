© 2024 KPCW

Midway Ice Castles begin construction amid winter storm

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:04 AM MST
Midway Ice Castles

Advanced tickets for Midway’s iconic Ice Castles go on sale Tuesday.

With freezing temperatures in the Wasatch Back, construction on the castles is underway at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. Ice artisans are harvesting and placing up to 10,000 icicles each day.

The icy fortress, with walls up to 20 feet tall, is built by stacking icicles and fusing them together with sprayed water.

While the icy attraction doesn’t yet have an exact opening date, the frosty fun typically opens in late December or early January, weather dependent.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver