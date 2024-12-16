Most popular books at Wasatch County Library in 2024

The top book across all genres was Kristin Hannah’s adult fiction novel “The Women.”

When it comes to category, the junior graphic novel was by far the most popular. Three of the top five books checked out at the Wasatch County Library were junior graphic novels.

That includes the graphic novel adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s Babysitter’s Club novel “Kristy’s Big Day," Raina Telgemer’s “Ghosts” and “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey.

Across all libraries in the Wasatch Back, readers checked out more than 457,000 books in 2024.

Wasatch County Library's top 5 books across all categories:

1. "The Women" by Kristin Hannah

2. "Kristy's Big Day" by Ann M. Martin; graphic novel by Gale Galligan & Braden Lamb

3. "Ghosts" by Raina Telgemeier; a graphic novel by Braden Lamb

4. "The Pigeon Has to Go to School!" by Mo Willems

5. "Cat Kid Comic Club" by Dav Pilkey

Wasatch County Library's top 5 adult nonfiction books:

1."Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann

2."Atomic Habits" by James Clear

3."Xanathar's Guide to Everything" by Jeremy Crawford, Mike Mearls and Wizards of the Coast, Inc.

4."The West Point Atlas of American Wars" from contributors Vincent Joseph and Frederick A. Praeger, Inc.

5."Player's Handbook" by Gary Gyax

Wasatch County Library's top 5 adult fiction books:

1."The Women" by Kristin Hannah

2."The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah

3."Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt

4."Three-Inch Teeth" by Joe Pickett

5."The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion" by Beth Brower

Wasatch County Library's top 5 young adult fiction books:

1."The Summer I Turned Pretty" by Jenny Han

2 "Twilight" by Sephenie Meyer

3 "Throne of Glass" by Sarah J. Maas

4 "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" by Suzanne Collins

5 "Michael Vey" by Richard Paul Evans

See the most-read books at Summit County libraries and the Park City Library here.