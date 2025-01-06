Wasatch County School District reconsiders Iron Horse high school name

This comes after more than 700 locals signed a petition urging the school board to reconsider its choice.

In a letter Monday, the district’s Board of Education said it “acknowledges the frustration the recent Ironhorse High School Thunder decision and process caused the community.”

It said another survey will be shared this month. Residents will be able to choose from four proposed names and mascots: the Deer Creek High School Riverhawks, the North Field High School Riverhawks, the Heber Valley High School Riverhawks or the Iron Horse High School Thunder.

The school board said it’s not considering the name Mountain Valley High School or the Mustangs as a mascot because those options are not unique in Utah.

The colors for the new high school will remain navy blue, silver and white.

The letter said the majority vote in the survey will stand as the final decision for the new high school’s name and mascot.

The school, which is under construction west of Heber along state Route 113, will welcome students for the 2026-2027 academic year.