UDOT to close lane near Deer Creek Reservoir
The Utah Department of Transportation will reduce US-189 to a single lane near the Deer Creek Island Beach Day Use Area for night work beginning Monday, Feb. 17.
The closure will start at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, with two-lane traffic continuing again at 6 a.m.
UDOT’s US-189 project aims to improve vehicle capacity and safety issues near the reservoir.
Project improvements include widening the highway to create two travel lanes in each direction and adding a traffic signal at the intersection of US-189 and state Route 113.
More information and traffic impacts can be found here.