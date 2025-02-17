© 2025 KPCW

UDOT to close lane near Deer Creek Reservoir

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:49 PM MST
US-189 will be reduced to a single lane near the Deer Creek Island Beach Day Use Area for night work starting Monday, Feb. 17.
Utah Department of Transportation
US-189 will be reduced to a single lane near the Deer Creek Island Beach Day Use Area for night work starting Monday, Feb. 17.

The Utah Department of Transportation will reduce US-189 to a single lane near the Deer Creek Island Beach Day Use Area for night work beginning Monday, Feb. 17.

The closure will start at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, with two-lane traffic continuing again at 6 a.m.

UDOT’s US-189 project aims to improve vehicle capacity and safety issues near the reservoir.

Project improvements include widening the highway to create two travel lanes in each direction and adding a traffic signal at the intersection of US-189 and state Route 113.

More information and traffic impacts can be found here.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
