‘Ask Heber Valley’ expo features local businesses and nonprofits

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dallin Koecher said the event is a chance for businesses and nonprofits to share their work with residents.

“This is an event where we try to get as many people in front of our businesses as possible,” he said. “It’s kind of a nice way to learn about who we have in our community.”

He said this year’s event, the third annual “Ask Heber Valley Community Expo,” will feature more than 75 booths.

This year, the chamber is adding activities so the event will be fun for the whole family.

“One of the things we’re doing new this year is a kind of family zone,” Koecher said. “We’re going to have some balloon and face-painting stuff for kids to do some fun things.”

There will also be food for sale at the expo.

Koecher said the goal is to get locals more engaged in the community.

“We hate to hear when people say, ‘I had no idea this was in our community,’” he said. “This is a great event. Come see all the different things we have.”

The expo is free to attend. It’s at the Wasatch County Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.