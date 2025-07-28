© 2025 KPCW

Residents to appeal Heber Valley temple decision to Utah Supreme Court

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 28, 2025 at 3:02 PM MDT
An image of the proposed Heber Vallely Utah Temple was displayed at Saturday's ceremonial groundbreaking.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
/
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
An image of the proposed Heber Vallely Utah Temple was displayed at Saturday's ceremonial groundbreaking.

Days after a judge ruled in favor of the Heber Valley temple plans, the residents who sued Wasatch County and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints say they will appeal to the state’s highest court.

Fourth District Judge Jennifer Mabey ruled July 23 that Wasatch County followed the law when it approved the development agreement for an LDS temple on Center Street, across from the Red Ledges neighborhood.

A small group of Red Ledges residents sued the county in November 2023, and the church joined the lawsuit soon after.

Attorney Robert Mansfield, representing the residents, argued the temple will only benefit certain residents and the county’s approval of the plans amounted to spot zoning. He also said the temple doesn’t adhere to Wasatch County’s general plan or laws that govern county land use.

In her ruling, Mabey said those arguments don’t hold up to scrutiny. She said even though the Red Ledges residents might be most directly affected by the construction, the temple can still contribute to the general welfare of the community.

On July 28, Mansfield said his clients disagree with Mabey’s decision.

In an email, he said he filed a notice of appeal with the Utah Supreme Court.

“The Petitioners are not opposed to the temple itself, but are opposed to any structure which so dramatically violates the height and mass restrictions for the subject zone and otherwise contravenes the law,” he wrote.

The temple will be built on an 18-acre site just outside the Heber City limits. It will be 88,000 square feet, with a 210-foot steeple.

In a statement last week, a church spokesperson said the church welcomes Mabey’s decision and looks forward to beginning construction.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
