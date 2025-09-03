Wasatch County SAR assists with three medical emergencies over Labor Day weekend

Wasatch County Search and Rescue started the Labor Day weekend with a boat accident Friday, just before noon.

A shore fisherman at the Strawberry Reservoir reported spotting a person in the water screaming for help. The individual had fallen out of a fishing boat without a life jacket and wasn’t able to swim to it.

A boat from the Strawberry Bay Marina rescued the swimmer. Search and rescue, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and Wasatch Fire District crews responded to provide support.

Search and rescue personnel were called again Sunday to help a local just before 7 a.m. A 48-year-old hunter suffered a medical problem while in the Currant Creek area in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Search crews rescued the man from the remote area and the Wasatch Fire District treated him.

Crews responded to another medical emergency Sunday around 10 a.m. on the west side of Strawberry Reservoir where a 73-year-old man was in urgent need of medical help.

The man was evacuated via a medical helicopter.

Monday, another hunter needed medical assistance due to diabetic issues. A medical helicopter was first on scene in the Willow Creek area and assisted the hunter. Search and rescue, sheriff’s office and fire district crews assisted.