Midway council candidate Starr Stratford withdraws from race

Stratford emerged as the most popular among six candidates in the Midway City Council primary in June. She led the field with 26% of the vote, running on a platform of thoughtful growth.

She withdrew from the race Sept. 12 for unknown reasons, leaving three candidates in contention for two seats on the city council.

Andy Garland, Genene Probst and incumbent Councilmember JC Simonsen remain on the ballot.

In the race for mayor are Councilmember Craig Simons and challenger Miller Thomas Wright.

Two other mayoral candidates withdrew in June.

The general election is Nov. 4.