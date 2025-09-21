© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Midway council candidate Starr Stratford withdraws from race

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 21, 2025 at 4:27 PM MDT
Six candidates are vying for a position on the Midway City Council.
KPCW
Six candidates are vying for a position on the Midway City Council.

Stratford, who led the city council race in Midway’s primary elections, has withdrawn. Three candidates remain.

Stratford emerged as the most popular among six candidates in the Midway City Council primary in June. She led the field with 26% of the vote, running on a platform of thoughtful growth.

She withdrew from the race Sept. 12 for unknown reasons, leaving three candidates in contention for two seats on the city council.

Andy Garland, Genene Probst and incumbent Councilmember JC Simonsen remain on the ballot.

In the race for mayor are Councilmember Craig Simons and challenger Miller Thomas Wright.

Two other mayoral candidates withdrew in June.

The general election is Nov. 4.
Tags
Wasatch County Midway2025 Election
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler