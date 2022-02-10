© 2022 KPCW

2022 Winter Olympics

Best medal day yet for the US

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published February 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST
Beijing Olympics Snowboarding
Francisco Seco/AP
/
AP
United States' Chloe Kim celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Salt Lake Olympian brings home a gold medal in yesterday’s men’s skate performance.

Men’s 22-year-old figure skater Nathan Chen will return to his hometown, Salt Lake City, with an Olympic Gold Medal for his performance in Beijing. Thursday was the best day yet for the US in the medal count. In his “Rocketman” performance in Wednesday’s singles figure skating event, he nailed four quads.

Californian Chloe Kim also had a golden day, taking the gold medal in halfpipe and becoming the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in that event. She scored 94.00 in her first of three runs cinching the top spot early on.

These wins put the US in 5th place in the international medal count with four gold, five silver, and one bronze.

Men’s Nordic Combined wrapped up on Wednesday with Park City locals Jared Shumate finishing 19th in the Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10K event. Stephen Schumann took 25th. The top US performance came from Ben Loomis, who finished in 15th place.

Salt Lake City athlete Bella Wright competes Friday, February 11 in the Women’s Super-G. The event airs at 8 pm local time. Go to KPCW.org to see the various Freestyle/Freeski events, dates, and times.

Park City’s US Team Andrew Blaser and Nathan Crumpton from American Samoa compete Friday the 11th in skeleton at 6:55 am local time.

Maame Biney takes to the skating oval in the Women’s 1000-meter speed event on Friday, the 11th. See her live at 5:30 am.

Follow Team USA with highlights of Park City Olympians on KPCW.org

Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
Carolyn Murray