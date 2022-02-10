Best medal day yet for the US

Men’s 22-year-old figure skater Nathan Chen will return to his hometown, Salt Lake City, with an Olympic Gold Medal for his performance in Beijing. Thursday was the best day yet for the US in the medal count. In his “Rocketman” performance in Wednesday’s singles figure skating event, he nailed four quads.

Californian Chloe Kim also had a golden day, taking the gold medal in halfpipe and becoming the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in that event. She scored 94.00 in her first of three runs cinching the top spot early on.

These wins put the US in 5th place in the international medal count with four gold, five silver, and one bronze.

Men’s Nordic Combined wrapped up on Wednesday with Park City locals Jared Shumate finishing 19th in the Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10K event. Stephen Schumann took 25th. The top US performance came from Ben Loomis, who finished in 15th place.

Salt Lake City athlete Bella Wright competes Friday, February 11 in the Women’s Super-G. The event airs at 8 pm local time. Go to KPCW.org to see the various Freestyle/Freeski events, dates, and times.

Park City’s US Team Andrew Blaser and Nathan Crumpton from American Samoa compete Friday the 11th in skeleton at 6:55 am local time.

Maame Biney takes to the skating oval in the Women’s 1000-meter speed event on Friday, the 11th. See her live at 5:30 am.

Follow Team USA with highlights of Park City Olympians on KPCW.org