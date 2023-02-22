Snowstorm causes closures, delays

Heavy snowfall and dangerous road conditions lead to school closures and delays Wednesday.

South Summit School District has implemented a remote learning day for all Kamas schools. The district sent an email to parents with directions on how their children can access their electronic lessons for the day, and reminded them that attendance will be taken.

Silver Summit schools are closed for Winter break.

North Summit will delay school this morning. Buses willl pick-up students two hours later. School will start about 10 a.m.

Park City schools are on winter break all week.

The schools at the Skaggs Catholic Center - Juan Diego Catholic High School, Saint John the Baptist Elementary, and Saint John the Baptist Middle School are closed.

U.S. 189 between Provo and Heber City, also known as Provo Canyon, closed Tuesday night due to high avalanche risk. The Utah Department of Transportation said it would reopen at 8 a.m. today. Drivers can take U.S. 40 and I-15 as alternate routes.

Park City Mountain reported 17" of snow overnight, for a total of 23" of snow in the past 24 hours. Several lifts are on delay for snow safety.

Clearing snow from Summit County roads may be challenging. John Angell is the public works director for Summit County. He says the multiple storms this winter have impacted the county’s fleet of 21 snowplows. Seven plows are out of service and his staff is working to find replacements. Supply chain issues have lengthened repair times far longer than expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 5 a.m. Thursday. There is a 90% chance of more snow in the Park City area, with 2 to 4 inches possible.

The Utah Avalanche Center says avalanche danger will be high on all slopes at all elevations Wednesday, and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.