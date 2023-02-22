© 2023 KPCW

Featured

Snowstorm causes closures, delays

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published February 22, 2023 at 6:44 AM MST
snow_report_graphic.jpg

The National Weather Service says more snow is expected today.

Heavy snowfall and dangerous road conditions lead to school closures and delays Wednesday.

South Summit School District has implemented a remote learning day for all Kamas schools. The district sent an email to parents with directions on how their children can access their electronic lessons for the day, and reminded them that attendance will be taken.

Silver Summit schools are closed for Winter break.

North Summit will delay school this morning. Buses willl pick-up students two hours later. School will start about 10 a.m.

Park City schools are on winter break all week.

The schools at the Skaggs Catholic Center - Juan Diego Catholic High School, Saint John the Baptist Elementary, and Saint John the Baptist Middle School are closed.

U.S. 189 between Provo and Heber City, also known as Provo Canyon, closed Tuesday night due to high avalanche risk. The Utah Department of Transportation said it would reopen at 8 a.m. today. Drivers can take U.S. 40 and I-15 as alternate routes.

Park City Mountain reported 17" of snow overnight, for a total of 23" of snow in the past 24 hours. Several lifts are on delay for snow safety.

Clearing snow from Summit County roads may be challenging. John Angell is the public works director for Summit County. He says the multiple storms this winter have impacted the county’s fleet of 21 snowplows. Seven plows are out of service and his staff is working to find replacements. Supply chain issues have lengthened repair times far longer than expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 5 a.m. Thursday. There is a 90% chance of more snow in the Park City area, with 2 to 4 inches possible.

The Utah Avalanche Center says avalanche danger will be high on all slopes at all elevations Wednesday, and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai’s tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn’t stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
