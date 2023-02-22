Summit Public Works down eight trucks but plowing around the clock

Eight of Summit County’s 20 snow plows are out for repairs right now, making a challenging snow year even more difficult.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours, and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Summit County Public Works Director John Angell said one plow broke Tuesday night during the storm. Even though the department is shorthanded, he said that the county has approached this like any other storm and prepared as much as possible.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the parts and shops didn't get our trucks fixed,” Angell said. “So we went out, plowed as much as we could last night and came back in at four o'clock in the morning. And we will keep going until we get everything plowed.

The storm is hitting everybody, so Summit County hasn’t been able to pull in plows from elsewhere in Utah. Angell said that Public Works is using whatever it can.

“We put what equipment we have on the road,” he said. “We've got graders and loaders and backhoes out pushing.”

Plows have been able to stay on top of every major road, and plan to finish most residential roads Wednesday. Angell recommended not traveling unless absolutely necessary but noted Summit County is no stranger to snow.

“Definitely look out for the plows,” Angell said. “They are bigger than other people and please give them room. But typically, the residents know what's going on.”