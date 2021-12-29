Friday Film Review--"West Side Story"

The 1961 film of West Side Story was based on the 1957 Broadway musical. So it’s been 63 years since Tony and Maria became the tragic Romeo and Juliet of the 20th and now 21st century.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, with music by the late Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by the recently late Stephen Sondheim, this film is at third base before it even has to bat. Spielberg pledged not to repeat the negative stereotypical aspects of the original. He also cast a diverse, authentic group of actors.

Cinematographer Juanusz Kaminski, won previous Oscars for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. He should be in contention again. The use of shadows, aerial shots and urban architecture create depth and mystery throughout the shoot. Even the picturesque scenes behind the rolling credits hold your attention.

Choreographer Justin Peck, only 34, won a Tony in 2018 for Broadway’s third revival of Rogers and Hammerstein’s Carousel. The spellbinding dance numbers are colorful, energetic and dramatic.

Playwright, Tony Kushner received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama with his play Angels in America and two Academy nominations for previous collaborations with Spielberg; Munich and Lincoln. Could the third time be the charm?

Starring in the role of Tony is broodingly, handsome Ansel Elgort. Making her film debut in the role of Maria is Rachel Zegler. Both are excellent. Zegler’s screen presence and vocal talent are absolutely incredible. She’ll soon be appearing as Snow White in a Disney remake of the animated film. She will be perfect!

In the role of Anita, is Ariana DeBose, whose list of Broadway roles is long and includes her mysterious role as “The Bullet”, in the original cast of Hamilton.

At age 30, Rita Moreno won the best supporting Oscar for her role as Anita. At age 89, in a role created specifically for her, she appears as Valentina, a widow operating the drug store of her late husband ‘Doc’. Ironically, she is the person who disperses the menacing Jets, preventing the rape of Anita, her character from 1961. Moreno and the screenplay have come full circle.

How can this film NOT be a home run? Or maybe even a grand slam.

West Side Story is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hours 36 riveting minutes.