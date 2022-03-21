Friday Film Review--"Dog"

In the new movie, Dog, Channing Tatum is the co-director; he’s the star, appearing in virtually every scene; and he supplies a winning sincerity that carries the movie.

Tatum plays Jackson Briggs, a former Army Ranger who has nothing in civilian life but a fast-food job. He’s anxious to re-up, but before he can get a recommendation from the brass (who wonder if his head is in a good place) he has to carry out an errand.

An old comrade, the dog-handler in his unit, has died tragically Stateside. Briggs has to drive the service dog, Lulu, from Washington State down to the funeral in Arizona.

But Lulu, who first appears in a Hannibal Lecter muzzle, is a barking, growling erratic piece of work. One minute she’s docile, the next she’s demolishing her dog crate and the upholstery. She is so ungovernable that the brass have ordered she be put down after the funeral.

It’s no surprise that Lulu is a reflection of the struggles that Briggs himself is going through, and that this road trip is about two wounded warriors helping each other to come home.

Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, is primarily played by one dog, named Britta, with two back-ups. I assume Britta is the one with the soulful eyes in close-ups.

Even with that, Tatum does a commendable job in a role where he’s often talking to himself.

There are few other notable actors in the cast, but you might spot giant ex-wrestler Kevin Nash as an off-the-grid marijuana farmer who is initially threatening, then affable.

There is one moment in the film that’s an unexpected lump in the throat. I wish the film had had more like it. And I’m not sure the mix of somber content and Disneyesque comedy always works.

In the end, I’m willing to give Dog three and a half Milkbones out of five—as long as nobody bites my fingers off.