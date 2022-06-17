Friday Film Review--"Cha Cha Real Smooth"

Fresh from the virtual screens of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the coming-of-age dramedy Cha Cha Real Smooth hits theaters and streaming services today.

The story centers on Andrew, played by Cooper Raiff, who also wrote, directed, and co-produced the film.

After college, 22-year-old Andrew finds himself living back home in New Jersey with his parents after a break-up with his college girlfriend and a canceled post-graduation trip for two to Barcelona.

Andrew is at a crossroads, and things at home are tense as Andrew’s step-father (played by Brad Garrett) is less than thrilled with Andrew’s return and lack of direction. Leslie Mann plays Andrew’s fragile but loving mother who’s happy to have her son at home. Andrew’s younger brother David (played by Evan Assante) is an awkward tween who leans on Andrew for social advice as he navigates his way through the bar and bat mitzvahs.

At one rather dull bat mitzvah, Andrew designates himself as a “party starter” and coaxes the preteen crowd to get out on the dance floor. It’s clear he’s found his niche as a group of Jewish mothers convince him to start his own party starter business.

At that same event, Andrew befriends a young mother Domino (played by Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter Lola (played in a touching performance by Vanessa Burghardt). Andrew is clearly attracted to the much older Domino, who’s in an unhappy long-term relationship.

Respecting those boundaries, Andrew’s friendship with Domino and Lola grows as he starts to help out by spending time and building a sweet and trusting bond with Lola. Through this friendship, Andrew begins to imagine an unattainable future, spending life with Domino and Lola as a family.

Raiff’s story is endearing and familiar - who can forget those awkward preteen years? Yet it tries to fit too many subplots into one film. Well cast, the standout performance is Burghardt’s as Lola. The young actress’ real-life experience as a female on the autism spectrum truly shines though in her film debut.

Running 147 minutes and rated R for language and some sexual content, Cha Cha Real Smooth is worth a watch at home from the couch.