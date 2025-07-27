© 2025 KPCW

Quinn’s Junction dog park renamed in late Parkite’s honor

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 27, 2025 at 4:32 PM MDT
As a teenager, Ian Weinman cut the ribbon for Park City's first dog park alongside former mayor Dana Williams. Today, the park is named in his honor.
1 of 3  — ian-weinman-dog-park-plaque.jpg
As a teenager, Ian Weinman cut the ribbon for Park City's first dog park alongside former mayor Dana Williams. Today, the park is named in his honor.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Park City Mayor Nann Worel speaks about Ian Weinman's legacy at the dog park naming ceremony July 27.
2 of 3  — ian-weinman-nann-worel-dog-park.jpg
Park City Mayor Nann Worel speaks about Ian Weinman's legacy at the dog park naming ceremony July 27.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
From left, Ian Weinman's brother Owen, father Rich Wyman and mother Lisa Needham cut the ribbon at the dog park named in his honor July 27.
3 of 3  — ian-weinman-family-dog-park.jpg
From left, Ian Weinman's brother Owen, father Rich Wyman and mother Lisa Needham cut the ribbon at the dog park named in his honor July 27.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW

When Ian Weinman was 10 years old, he campaigned for Park City’s first dog park in Quinn’s Junction. Twenty years later, that park now bears his name.

Dozens of Parkites and their four-legged friends filled the newly christened Ian Weinman Legacy Dog Park Sunday afternoon, July 27, for a bittersweet occasion.

Ian Weinman’s loved ones searched for ways to honor his life after he died in a motorcycle crash at 29 years old, in September 2024. They looked to the Quinn’s Junction dog park, born out of an idea Weinman brought to Park City leaders when he was a child.

Former Park City mayor Dana Williams remembered Weinman made an impression when he spoke up at City Hall in 2005.

“10 years old and couldn’t reach the mic, so he had to stand on his tippy-toes,” he said.

Three years later, Park City got its first dog park in Round Valley, and Williams and Weinman cut the ribbon together.

Rich Wyman, Ian’s father, told the crowd Sunday he was grateful for the city’s support in adding his son’s name to the park.

“When Ian passed away in September, the current mayor, Nann, reached out to me, and she said, ‘Is there anything I can do?’” he recalled. “Just blurted out, ‘You could change the name of the dog park.’ And she just said, ‘OK.’”

In December, the Park City Council voted to make the name change official. And in the months since, the city has upgraded the park with new turf, gates, trees and fencing to separate big and small dogs. At the main entrance, a bronze plaque shares Weinman’s legacy with visitors.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel thanked the public works team for making the park beautiful. She said Weinman’s life is a model for Parkites.

“When I think about that kid, I think about perseverance and a commitment to make something happen,” she said. “What a lesson for all of us.”

Williams, the former mayor, said it was heartbreaking to lose Weinman and he’s glad Park City is honoring the legacy of the bold character and big heart of the 10-year-old boy he met.

“As he grew up, he was a good, kind, decent human being, and I think, as his parents think and all of us think, that’s the most we want from our kids,” he said. “We miss him, but this is one way we can keep him alive in our memory.”

The Ian Weinman Legacy Dog Park at 600 Gillmor Way is at the south end of Round Valley.

