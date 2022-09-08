© 2022 KPCW

Arts & Culture
Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to, and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs after the Noon News at 12:30PM and during The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington, Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review--"McEnroe"

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published September 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM MDT
McEnroe.png
Showtime
/
McEnroe

The film begins with John McEnroe’s upbringing – he grew up in Queens, the oldest of three boys, with a boisterous and domineering father. The film doesn’t spend much time on his mother’s influence, although she’s always seen at his matches with a perfectly styled, blunt haircut and fashionably dressed.

McEnroe was a perfectionist from an early age. His dissatisfaction with A minus’ on his report card in elementary school was foreshadowing of a man possessed by perfectionist demons.

Those demons plagued him on the tennis court where his outbursts and temper tantrums earned him the name “superbrat” by the British press.

Extensive interviews with icons like Bjorn Borg, Patty Smyth, McEnroe’s wife, Keith Richards and Billie Jean King and McEnroe’s children paint a colorful and troubled McEnroe. Smyth describes him as highly artistic, intense, and probably on the spectrum. Billie Jean King gives a portrait of an artist on court who was the most exciting player to watch. The interviews are wrapped with archival footage of the 70’s and 80’s.

McEnroe was often hanging with the Rolling Stones or on the arms of a super model dancing the night away at Studio 54. And the drugs! Boy, there were drugs!

Sometimes the movie feels more like a psychological thriller than a sports film. The director, Barney Douglas made choices that felt a little out of step with the narrative, but it was beautiful to watch.

Time stamped images of McEnroe strolling through the empty streets of New York City, dressed in a trench coat, hands in his pockets, a man revisiting his past.

A standalone phone booth in a darkened street, loudly ringing, only to be answered by his father in voice over. All accompanied by ghostly music, and computer images that harken back to some films of the 70’s.

I would recommend the movie. But as a tennis fan I walked away with an existential quandary…Is tennis worth it? The ups the downs. The loneliness and the desire to be the best.

Watching the U.S. Open and McEnroe calling the shots this weekend, I will be left with McEnroe’s words, “Tennis is a microcosm of life if you can handle it.”

Arts & Culture Friday Film Review
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
