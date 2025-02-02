Sundance '25 Review | FOUR SUNS | 'The Legend of Ochi'

Writer-director Isaiah Saxon successfully creates a new animal adventure film certain to capture the hearts and imaginations of younger viewers in his throwback fantasy film. A riveting opening hunt sequence may not be appropriate for all younger viewers (best for pre-teen and older), but it lets audiences know right off the bat that they’re in for something different. Saxon adeptly uses on location filming on the island of Carpathia to generate a sense of mystery, discovery and danger lurking in deep, dark forests.

The forest is inhabited by little seen but often heard beasts which villagers hold responsible for decimating their livestock and forcing them to shelter in their homes after dark. The creatures communicate with their own throat whistling sounds, immersing the forest in their harmonized music.

Willem Dafoe is a force, if nearly cartoonish, as the self-anointed leader of a band of young boys who hunt the creatures at night. His rebellious daughter, Yuri, is played by German award-winning actress Helena Zengal, who displays a natural screen presence reminiscent of a young Saoirse Ronan in “Hanna.” Yuri rescues a youngling creature and runs away to find its home. Emily Watson and Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”) contribute to the fun but are underutilized as the backstories of supporting characters are haphazardly revealed with less-than-ideal continuity.

The final act wraps up a little too neatly, but Saxon delivers an imaginative roller coaster of a ride full of stunning visuals and sounds in this well-meaning naturalist fable.

On the KPCW sun rating system, " The Legend of Ochi " receives four out of five suns.