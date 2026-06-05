Latino Arts Festival in Park City celebrates Latin American culture

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County ’s annual Latino Arts Festival will take over Canyons Village June 12 to 14.

Festival advisory committee member Julieta Gesualdo-Gallup said it’s a way for the Latino community to connect with its roots.

“As an immigrant, when I first got here, you kind of have to let go of your identity for a little bit, because you have to communicate and understand the systems and all these things,” she said.

Gesualdo-Gallup immigrated to the U.S. from Argentina and said the festival makes her proud of being part of the local Latino community. It’s also a good way for her kids, who were born in the U.S., to celebrate their culture.

With fear swirling nationally and locally about Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities, Gesualdo-Gallup said the festival is also an opportunity to support the Latino community.

“They, with many other members of the community, make this town thrive, so I think it's a perfect moment to show up and celebrate with us, and say, ‘I see you, I thank you,’ and also it's a great opportunity to get to know what we're all about,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 28 .

The Canyons Village stage will host performances throughout the three-day festival. They include traditional and modern-style dances from Latin America as well as a concert from Grammy-nominated band Los Wizzards. June 13, Festival manager Andrea Zavala said the highlight will be a watch party for the Brazil versus Morocco World Cup soccer game.

Festival offerings also include 11 food trucks and around 40 artists with work ranging from painting to pottery and leatherwork.

Zavala said another highlight is an art installation using Talavera-inspired tiles painted by Summit County youth. The project was an opportunity to learn about the Mexican ceramic tradition.

“It's just something fun, a craft that you can be making and just forget about all your worries,” Zavala said. “It's going to give the festival some personality and talk about culture and tradition.”

The Kimball Art Center will also host workshops and activities, including face painting.

Parking at Canyons is free during the festival.

