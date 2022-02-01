© 2022 KPCW

Local News
COVID-19

Utah state workers get days off to sub amid teacher shortage

KPCW | By Associated Press
Published February 1, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST
cox_covid_rme_001.jpg
Pool
/

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has authorized state employees to take time off - with pay - to help with the current staffing crisis in schools.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is allowing state workers additional time off to help combat the labor shortage facing schools throughout the state. On Monday, Cox signed an executive order allowing state workers to take about four school days of administrative leave to work as substitute teachers, bus drivers, school secretaries or cafeteria workers. The move follows similar actions by officials throughout the country scrambling to fill classrooms as resignations and the rise of the omicron variant create unprecedented staffing problems for schools. Utah state workers must apply through school districts and undergo background checks to be hired.

