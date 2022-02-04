The Utah National Guard activates service members to assist in healthcare facilities

The Utah Department of Health requested assistance this month from the state National Guard due to staffing shortages in hospitals and long-term care facilities. The shortages are a result of the recent surge from the omicron variant.

The service members will attend a 2-day nurse aide training and must meet the center for Medicare and Medicaid services requirements afterward. After their training, they’ll work with licensed nurses to provide nursing-aide related services and rotate out as needed throughout February.

Dr. Michelle Hofmann, UDOH deputy director, said, “Utah National Guard members have provided invaluable assistance to the UDOH during the pandemic across multiple mission areas. We appreciate their hard work and dedication.”