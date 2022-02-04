© 2022 KPCW

Local News
COVID-19

The Utah National Guard activates service members to assist in healthcare facilities

KPCW | By Jolene Croasmun
Published February 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST
Utah National Guard activates Soldiers to help in long-term care facilities
Ileen Kennedy
/
Non-medical service members have been activated to assist long-term care facilities, and began working as nurse’s aides at NeuroRestorative in Riverton, Utah, Feb. 3.

With Utah's continuing need for healthcare workers amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the Utah National Guard is sending 50 service members to be trained and assist with nursing needs. 

The Utah Department of Health requested assistance this month from the state National Guard due to staffing shortages in hospitals and long-term care facilities. The shortages are a result of the recent surge from the omicron variant.

The service members will attend a 2-day nurse aide training and must meet the center for Medicare and Medicaid services requirements afterward. After their training, they’ll work with licensed nurses to provide nursing-aide related services and rotate out as needed throughout February.

Dr. Michelle Hofmann, UDOH deputy director, said, “Utah National Guard members have provided invaluable assistance to the UDOH during the pandemic across multiple mission areas. We appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

Jolene Croasmun
See stories by Jolene Croasmun