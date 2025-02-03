This Day in History: Feb. 3, the day the music died

Just over a decade later, Don McLean wrote about the "day the music died" in what would become one of the most beloved songs of all time, "American Pie." KPCW's Roger Goldman and Sarah Ervin take listeners on a verse-by-verse journey into the lyrics, historical references, musicians and songs that inspired the McLean classic.

Listen to the full show above, and enjoy this playlist inspired by the song. We hope you enjoy this slice of American Pie.