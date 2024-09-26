Treasure Mountain Junior High assistant principals to serve as co-interim principals

The Park City School District announced Thursday that Treasure Mountain Junior High’s two assistant principals will now serve as co-interim principals. Ben Mueller will oversee eighth-grade students and Isaiah Folau will be responsible for ninth-grade students.

According to the district , Mueller taught middle schoolers in Colorado for eight years and has been an as assistant principal at Treasure Mountain for two years. Folau is a former Treasure Mountain student and Park City High School graduate. He has eight years of teaching and administration experience and has also been an assistant principal at Treasure Mountain for two years.

The appointments come after Superintendent Jill Gildea announced her retirement earlier this month and Treasure Mountain Principal Caleb Fine was appointed as the interim replacement .

Gildea will be available through Oct. 31 to assist in Fine’s transition. After that, she will use remaining paid time off until her retirement becomes official January 31, 2025.