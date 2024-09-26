© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Treasure Mountain Junior High assistant principals to serve as co-interim principals

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:16 PM MDT
Treasure Mountain Junior High interim principals Ben Mueller and Isaiah Folau (.
Park City School District
Treasure Mountain Junior High interim principals Ben Mueller (right) and Isaiah Folau (left).

Treasure Mountain Junior High will have two interim principals while its current principal serves as Park City School District’s interim superintendent.

The Park City School District announced Thursday that Treasure Mountain Junior High’s two assistant principals will now serve as co-interim principals. Ben Mueller will oversee eighth-grade students and Isaiah Folau will be responsible for ninth-grade students.

According to the district, Mueller taught middle schoolers in Colorado for eight years and has been an as assistant principal at Treasure Mountain for two years. Folau is a former Treasure Mountain student and Park City High School graduate. He has eight years of teaching and administration experience and has also been an assistant principal at Treasure Mountain for two years.

The appointments come after Superintendent Jill Gildea announced her retirement earlier this month and Treasure Mountain Principal Caleb Fine was appointed as the interim replacement.

Gildea will be available through Oct. 31 to assist in Fine’s transition. After that, she will use remaining paid time off until her retirement becomes official January 31, 2025.

Gildea has also been offered a CEO position at Colorado Early Colleges, a K-12 charter school network.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller