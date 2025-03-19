Park City School District will have eight new administrators next school year

The district has been working to fill administrative positions for a couple of months. Park City High School’s and Jeremy Ranch Elementary’s principals are retiring at the end of this school year, and Ecker Hill Middle School’s principal is moving on to other opportunities.

Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman’s previous role as Career and Technical Education director is also open.

She announced Tuesday at a board of education meeting who will fill those positions.

Tracy Fike will be the new CTE director. Huntsman said she has been in the district since 2012 and currently serves as Trailside Elementary principal.

“She's turned that school around. They're currently ranked as one of the top 10 elementary schools in the state of Utah,” she said.

Caleb Fine will be the new principal at Park City High School. He is a 2004 graduate from the school, the previous principal at Treasure Mountain Junior High and served as interim superintendent until Huntsman took over.

Huntsman said she was hired at Park City High the same year as Fine.

“I had been hired as a teacher. They bring this guy into the room who looked like he was about 12 at the time,” Huntsman laughed. “But I've known him for a long time, we've been colleagues, close friends.”

Ben Mueller, the current co-interim principal at Treasure, will be the new assistant principal at Park City High. He has worked in the district since 2018 and previously served as an assistant principal at Treasure Mountain.

The other co-interim principal at Treasure, Isaiah Folau, will be the new principal at Ecker Hill. Huntsman said he was a student in the district.

“I was Isaiah’s assistant principal, and he was the student body president, Caleb was his student council advisor, and he is class of 2012 he has been with us since 2022,” she said.

Dan Gallery will serve as assistant principal at Ecker Hill. He has been with the district since 2013 and currently oversees the preschool program.

Missy Tschabrun will take over from Gallery next year as Preschool Coordinator. She has worked at the district since 2016 and has served as assistant principal at Treasure Mountain and currently is the assistant principal at Ecker Hill.

Jacqie Spell will be the new principal at Jeremy Ranch Elementary. She joined the district in 2011, teaching at Parley’s Park Elementary and Trailside Elementary. She also has experience as a principal in the Salt Lake City School District.

Jamie Weeks was named transportation coordinator. Huntsman said she started working at the district in 2005 and is a former assistant principal at the high school.

“There’s something to be said for homegrown, and I'm proud to promote the very talented individuals that I've had the pleasure of working alongside in different capacities,” said Huntsman.

Board President Meredith Reed agreed.

“Lyndsay has been working her tail off to make this happen and, you know, this was no small feat to really get all the pieces in place that we needed,” she said. “We have so many great teachers and administrators here in our district, and this just speaks so highly to the talent that we have here.”

The selection process included interviews, staff feedback , and input from a selection committee of district officials, staff, and parents, where applicable.

Administrators will begin their new positions in late July.

