Last chance to dump your junk this spring at Recycle Utah's Dumpster Days

Dumpster Days will be held at Recycle Utah Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and according to Recycle Utah Executive Director Carolyn Wawra, they’re the last of the Dumpster Days until this fall.

So, if you're really thinking about doing some yard cleanup, or you have some large trash items, you know, a good trash item would be a broken picnic table, a big piece of wood kind of thing that's broken. Or maybe you did some sheetrock work in your bathroom, toile, t sink. That's all great stuff to bring to this event. And then general yard work, you know very cutting down branches, grass clippings leaves. If you do have weeds, bag them up in a bag and they will go with the trash. We try to keep the green waste and weeds separate because they get composted and reused in different ways.”

Plan to be in line by 3:30 on Saturday, as trucks will be driving the dumpsters away at 4.

They will accept pretty much anything except mattresses, tires, refrigerators and hazardous waste.

The service is paid for by special service grants from Park City and Summit County.

Recycle Utah is also hosting Uncorked on Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m. It’s a fundraiser to help pay for the increasing costs of recycling.

“Diesel fuel prices are kind of hitting us pretty hard right now,” Wawra said. “So, it's a good time for this program to come in. Everything leaves Recycle Utah in a diesel truck to go somewhere else to be recycled. You know, the glass goes to the glass recycler, the paper goes to the paper recycler, cardboard - same thing. And with an increase in prices. We're seeing some increase in prices on our end about 50 bucks more per load, leaving our lot just for fuel alone.”

There will be food and beverages for sale as well as live music. Entry is $7 for adults and $3 for kids. Parking is very limited, so plan to walk, ride a bike or take a bus. The Park City Mountain Resort lot off Munchkin Road will be available for cars.

