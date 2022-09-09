Volunteers needed to help plant 150 trees Saturday morning

With funds from donations and a matching grant from Park City Municipal, the Park City 9/11 Day of Service volunteer committee purchased the trees and watering supplies. Volunteer coordinator Bruce Hough says the trees have been delivered to Round Valley and are ready to be planted first thing Saturday morning.

Because of a trails running race happening in the area, volunteers are meeting at the Utah Film Studio and walking to the Quinn’s Junction dog park.

“There'll be a little pop up there where you can sign in and get assigned where to go,” Hough explained. “It'll all be within walking distance pretty much of that location. Bring gloves, a shovel, especially. Some people may want to also bring a little pickaxe or a sledgehammer or if you have one of those post drivers, that would be great too, to help put the fencing around these trees. Pliers, wire cutters, some of those kinds of things. Bring a water bottle. We will have water there to refill. If we get enough volunteers as we think, and we hope we will, this will actually go pretty rapidly.”

Knowing that it’s Homecoming weekend, Hough is hopeful that Park City High School students will spend an hour with their date and plant a tree together.

“I'm just suggesting, hey, bring your date, plant a tree and 30 years from now you can come back and say, ‘Hey, I planted that tree with that girl I took to the to the to the homecoming dance,’” Hough said.

To register, go online to justserve.org. He suggests you download the waiver form to fill out, which will save time as you check in.

A variety of trees have been purchased and vetted by local arborists to ensure they’re the right ones to plant in our climate. After planting, he says the trees will be watered to ensure that they survive.

“We’re putting plastic tubing in and bladders and so what will happen is we'll have water brigades, again volunteers that will come along with the city water truck and do some of those kinds of things that we will, especially in the infancy of these trees, make sure that they're getting sufficient water,” Hough explained. “We know there's two good times to plant trees in the fall, and in the spring, and we're attempting to do both of those planting seasons as we move forward over the next many years to get to those 10,000 trees.”

The Park City council last week approved a proclamation proclaiming September 10 as Planting Park City Day.