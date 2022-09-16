© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Council agrees on plan to deal with old mine tailings at the Gordo site and will look for public input soon

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM MDT
gordo_property.png
Park City Municipal
/
Nearly 40,000 cubic yards of mine waste is located at the Gordo property and will need to be dealt with.

The Park City Council agreed to move forward on either properly burying or hauling away the tainted mining soils that are temporarily stored on city property at the entrance to town.

In 2010, Park City lost access to the EPA-approved Richardson Flat soil repository. For years, this is where any of the old mine tailings that needed to be removed from other areas were stored.

Since then, the city temporarily placed soils from several projects at what’s known as the Gordo site on the north or uphill side of SR 248 coming into town. The city’s efforts in 2021 to permit the Gordo property as a soil repository were derailed after public outcry. Now the State Division of Environmental Quality wants a plan of action.

The Park City Council reviewed several options at its meeting Thursday and the consensus says council member Max Doilney seems to be to repurpose the site so it can provide some community benefit.

“It allows for us to mitigate the soil on site, some of it will be trucked away,” Doilney said. “The experts in the room made it very clear that we do have to mitigate that soil some way or another. So, it does have to be disturbed and that was a big part of our conversation during the election. People were concerned about the disturbing of those soils. We don't have a choice in that it does have to be disturbed whether it's just pushed into another deeper pit that's lined similar to the Old Town Transit Center, similar to Park City Heights, where they come in, there's a liner underneath, they cap it, they come in and do regular testing. That's the type of ongoing management of this site that we're going to have to do one way or the other.”

While Doilney has some ideas for what community benefits he might like to see built on the Gordo property, he says he’ll refrain from sharing those until the city takes public input and he can hear what residents would like to see.

A park and ride is one concept that’s been thrown out since the site would be a right-hand turn for those coming into Park City and also accesses SR 248 from an intersection with a traffic signal.

“That seems like a really good option,” Doilney said. “There are lots of different needs in the community and I want to make sure that we vet all of those needs.”

Other options the council considered were to haul all the soil off-site at a potential cost of $4.5 million or keep it on-site, secure a permit from the DEQ and install a liner and at a cost of about $1.7 million.

Tags
Park City Park City CouncilPark City Municipal CorporationMax DoilneyGordo PropertySoils Repository
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher