Live PC Give PC organizers invite community to celebrate on Nov. 4

The Park City Community Foundation's twelfth annual Live PC Give PC event starts Friday, Nov. 4.

Organizers said they hope the day of giving will raise the most money ever for more than 120 local nonprofit organizations.

The event raised a record-breaking $4.5 million in 2021.

For the last several years, the community foundation’s goal has been to increase the number of what it calls “unique donors,” rather than dollars.

Park City Community Foundation Vice President of Equity And Impact Diego Zegarra said the goal this year is to hit 6,500 donors, a goal they fell just short of last year at 6,200.

"Since we are seeing growth in our community, we believe that there's an opportunity to encourage more folks to come join us in the fun and give to their favorite nonprofits with a minimum gift of $5," Zegarra said.

He said they’re learning that the more people who contribute, the more money is raised.

"We used to have a dollar goal but we went away from it about three years ago," Zegarra said.

A unique donor is anyone with their own email address, so members of the same family donating from their own email accounts would be multiple unique donors.

The community foundation will be throwing a party to celebrate at Town Lift Plaza on Nov. 4 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

"It's a family-friendly event and we’re, knock on wood, hoping for decent weather," Zegarra said. "But either way, we're going to be there in full force and we invite nonprofits, donors, sponsors and other community members to come and join us.”

Early donations are already being accepted online at livepcgivepc.org.