Park City Library hours to change in 2023

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST
pc_library.jpg
KPCW
/
Starting Jan. 3 the Park City Library will start opening at 9 a.m. Mon - Sat.

The popularity of the Lucky Ones Coffee Shop, inside the Park City Library, has prompted the Park City Library Board to consider changing the hours the library opens and closes.

After reviewing the hours of other resort town libraries as well as those in Summit County and in Salt Lake City, the library board has decided the Park City Library should open an hour earlier and close an hour earlier Monday through Saturday.

Currently the library opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. The change, which starts Jan. 3, will have the library opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will remain the same - from 1 to 5 p.m.

City Manager Matt Dias says the change in hours of operations was based on patron use, room rental statistics, Lucky Ones sales and input from library staff.

“For a number of years, they've seen the visitation or the utilization in the last evening hour really, really decline, where there's only a few people in there," Dias said. "Conversely, we believe somewhat due to the opening of the coffee shop, it gets really busy in the morning before 10 a.m. and the library is not open. And, and I'm a frequent user of Lucky Ones and the coffee shop. And, you know, sometimes there'll be almost 20 people congregating in there, just waiting for the library to open. So, you know, the good news is, it's the same amount of hours overall, we're just flexing and we're opening a little earlier and closing a little earlier.”

The new schedule will be before the Park City Council on Thursday just as an update.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
