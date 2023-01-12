© 2023 KPCW

Sundance online ticket sales shut down due to website woes

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST
sundance-2020-sundance-egyptian-opening-day.jpg
Sundance Institute
/
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29

Ticket sales will open back up Friday at noon.

Sundance single ticket sales for online and in-person screenings went live at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. About 90 minutes later, the nonprofit announced that it was dealing with a “technical issue with ticketing,” as people reported they were unable to buy tickets.

Sundance said it hoped to have the system restored by the afternoon; however, it was announced that ticket sales will remain closed until 12 p.m. MT Friday.

People with questions or concerns can reach out to sundance.org/customersupport

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
