Sundance online ticket sales shut down due to website woes
Ticket sales will open back up Friday at noon.
Sundance single ticket sales for online and in-person screenings went live at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. About 90 minutes later, the nonprofit announced that it was dealing with a “technical issue with ticketing,” as people reported they were unable to buy tickets.
Sundance said it hoped to have the system restored by the afternoon; however, it was announced that ticket sales will remain closed until 12 p.m. MT Friday.
People with questions or concerns can reach out to sundance.org/customersupport
