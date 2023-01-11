Sundance opens sales of single film tickets on Thursday

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival opens in Park City Thursday, January 19 and will run through Sunday January 29 with screenings and events in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort.

You can find the link to purchase individual tickets in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

Tickets can be purchased for in-person screenings as well as online films that will be available for viewing starting Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The 2023 lineup includes 110 feature films, with 45 of them coming from first-time feature directors.

Some of the documentaries feature well-known people like Stephen Curry, Michael J. Fox, Willie Nelson, and Brooke Shields. In addition, topics range from events that reflect current headlines, like Ukraine and Iran, to the current food crisis.

In addition to the film program, the festival will include conversations with leaders in arts and other industries. Those run January 19–23 for in-person talks, and online recaps starting January 24.

Sundance Film Festival’s Beyond Film conversations are open to the public and made up of three series: Power of Story, Cinema Café, and The Big Conversation. Beyond Film provides a place for the community to engage through artist conversations, filmmaker panels, and audience discourse.

In-person tickets are $25. Cost is $20 for online screening tickets. The $25 Explorer Pass unlocks six days of online access to Indie Episodic screenings and select Short Film programs. Salt Lake City passes are on sale for $500 until Jan. 16 for films playing in Salt Lake City. Those give priority access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake City. Explorer Pass benefits are included.

A special Salt Lake City youth pass is available for those 18–25 to purchase at a discounted price of $200, also until Jan. 16.