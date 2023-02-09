Park City family hosts U.S. Ski & Snowboard fundraiser to help meet $200,000 goal

When Carol Jeske moved to town in January 2021, she couldn’t ski due to a knee injury. Fortunately, she met Caroline Claire, a member of the U.S. Freeski team, who helped out by skiing with the Jeskes’ kids.

“And through her, we just met more and more of the athletes,” Jeske said. “And so, we sort of came in from this, from the athlete side. And then as I, you know, continue to stay involved, I started to meet with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team about how we can help the Freeski team. And we sort of, after lots and lots and lots of discussions, we landed here on a fundraiser for them and it's for the U.S. Freeski and Snowboard teams together.”

The aprés ski party benefit will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, for those with VIP tickets. General admission ticket holders should arrive at 6 p.m.

The emcee for the event is three-time Olympian and 2014 silver medalist in Slopestyle, Devin Logan.

There will be food prepared by local chef John Courtney and Pretty Bird Hot Chicken founder Viet Pham. Jonah Kim will create his famous sushi and Chris Ford from Los Angeles will prepare dessert.

Alpine Distilling and Han’s Kombucha will serve beverages and live music will be provided by Eric Anthony. DJ Dolph will close out the fundraiser.

General admission tickets are $540. The VIP tickets, which include a reception with the athletes as well as private wine, whisky and gin tasting, are $1,080.

“And that comes from a trick that the athletes do called the 1080," Jeske said. “The general admission tickets, or the Black Diamond tickets, are $540. Again, that's a trick that the athletes do, a 540.”

U.S. Ski Team Marketing and Communications Director Courtney Harkins said they’re thrilled the Jeskes are so generous with their time and home.

“It's raising money for a huge part of our lives here in Park City," Harkins said. "So many people have kids who are on the Freeski or Snowboard teams with Park City Ski and Snowboard or the Big Mountain teams. And this really, you know, we'd love to have our local friends in attendance and raise money for these teams that helped to bring home so many medals for the for the US.”

Valet parking will be available. Jeske said they hope to raise $200,000 and they’re off to a great start, already raising more than $183,000.

Get tickets and more information here.