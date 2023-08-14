Park City secures county funding to purchase rest of Gordo property

Summit County councilmembers voted unanimously to allocate funding to roadway and trail projects last Wednesday.

One of the biggest items was a request from Park City for $1.4 million to purchase land on the so-called Gordo property, which is on the north side of state Route 248 where it intersects with Richardson Flat Road.

Park City Council directed city transportation staff in March to explore installing a park and ride lot on the property, but that’s not exactly what the money's for.

The money will be for purchasing land on the Gordo property owned by the Utah Department of Transportation. A city spokesperson said the acquisition of UDOT’s parcels will provide flexibility when or if the city decides to put the land to use.

It could be used for a park and ride or other bus rapid transit project, but the spokesperson also said the Gordo property could be incorporated into a future rail trail trailhead on the south side of 248 , as described in the 2022 Rail Trail master plan.

Park City Municipal Map of the Gordo property

The money comes from a $10 charge on new vehicle registrations in Summit County which must go toward projects to improve local road corridors.

The other corridor preservation project the council approved Wednesday was for widening Old Ranch Road.

County planners have long considered widening Old Ranch Road , which has seen increased cycling traffic and subsequent safety concerns because of the lack of shoulders.

Summit County / Google Earth Map of the proposed Old Ranch Road widening (yellow) and additional trail (blue)

There’s no timeline for either project right now. Their respective municipalities need to formally request the funding.

So far, the county council has simply earmarked the funds.