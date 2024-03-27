Park City MARC tennis bubble closes for the season

Severe winds on March 1 tore a hole in the Park City MARC’s tennis bubble. Park City officials originally said the bubble and courts would close until March 27. Now they have announced the area will be closed through the end of the indoor season.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said after further investigation, they found the bubble doors were also damaged in the storm.

“Three of the four doors are damaged and will need to be replaced," he said. "Without operational doors, even if we were to repair the bubble, there's no way to get it back up this year.”

Whether the bubble will be replaced or repaired has not been decided. Fisher said they’re still working with an insurance company to figure out how much repairing the bubble would cost.

“To replace the bubble, the doors, the lights, the whole bubble package, it could be upwards of a half million dollars,” he said.

The MARC team is working to open the outdoor courts as soon as possible.