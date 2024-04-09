PC MARC bubble ‘declared a total loss,’ courts open early for outdoor season

The Park City MARC’s tennis bubble was severely damaged after a wind storm tore a hole in it March 1.

Cole Johnston is the racquet sports division manager. He says the bubble can’t be repaired.

“The bubble was declared a total loss. At that point, we were able to remove the bubble from its, you know, place, and we're just now able to open up those outdoor courts that the bubble was on,” he said.

The three courts previously under the bubble opened Tuesday, starting the outdoor season a month and a half earlier than usual. Johnston says the MARC is still working to replace some of the nets also damaged in the storm. Other outdoor courts will open as snow melts and is removed.

Johnston says the MARC team is now working to replace the bubble and its damaged doors. Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher previously told KPCW replacing the bubble could cost more than $500,000.